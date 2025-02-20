WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

