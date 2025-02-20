WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Vertiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,180 shares of company stock worth $20,997,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE VRT opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

