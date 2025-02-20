WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,778,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 52,048 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,453,000.

BSMT opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

