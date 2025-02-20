WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2,937.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000.

Shares of RSPS stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

