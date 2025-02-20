WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $427.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.90 and a 200 day moving average of $397.62. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

