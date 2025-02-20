WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PGRO opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.