WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,819 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

