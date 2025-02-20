WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

