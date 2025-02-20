WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,171 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after buying an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,243,000 after buying an additional 517,187 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JMST opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

