Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 74,756 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Weave Communications Price Performance
NYSE WEAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weave Communications
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weave Communications
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.