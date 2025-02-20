Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 74,756 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE WEAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.