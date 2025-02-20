Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Blake G. Modersitzki Sells 74,756 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE WEAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

