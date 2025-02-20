Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Weave Communications updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Weave Communications Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WEAV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 848,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications
In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,583,853.04. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,044. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
