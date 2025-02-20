Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. Weave Communications updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 848,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other Weave Communications news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,583,853.04. This represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. This trade represents a 29.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,043 shares of company stock valued at $18,442,044. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

