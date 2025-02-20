Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.07 and traded as high as $190.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $181.00, with a volume of 62 shares traded.

Webco Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Webco Industries Company Profile

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

