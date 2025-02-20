Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Income Research & Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

