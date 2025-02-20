WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $42.52. WeRide shares last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 5,764,571 shares.
WeRide Price Performance
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
