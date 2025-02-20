Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
GDO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 33,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
