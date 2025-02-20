Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2025

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.49. 33,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,622. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.