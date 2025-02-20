Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

SBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 72,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,140. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

