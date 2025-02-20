Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,804 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Digital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.44. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.