Weston Heide Sells 800 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andersons Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.79. 113,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Andersons by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 374.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

