What is B. Riley’s Estimate for HCC Q1 Earnings?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

