William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HLMN

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

