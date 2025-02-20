WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

WillScot Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.05 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 355.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.