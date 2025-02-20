WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 57,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 58,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,536,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

