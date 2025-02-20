WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 57,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 58,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
