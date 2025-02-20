WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 524,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 254,607 shares.The stock last traded at $81.74 and had previously closed at $82.22.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,454 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $489,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.