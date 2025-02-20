Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $112.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

