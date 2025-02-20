Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

