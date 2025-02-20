Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 11,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Xander Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$553,774.00, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

Further Reading

