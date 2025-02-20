YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.22

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2221 per share on Friday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 52,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,190. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.29.

