Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Youdao had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%.

Shares of DAO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 353,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.57 and a beta of 0.03. Youdao has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

