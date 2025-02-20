Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $56.46 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 699.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,920.39%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

