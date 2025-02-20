Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of Starbucks Q2 Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Starbucks stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $113.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

