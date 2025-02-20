ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ZaZa Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
ZaZa Energy Trading Down 100.0 %
About ZaZa Energy
ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZaZa Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.