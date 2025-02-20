Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 1,375.16%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Zealand Pharma A/S stock remained flat at $108.30 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 0.88. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.49 and a quick ratio of 35.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLDPF. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

