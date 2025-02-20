Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 192 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.