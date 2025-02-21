105,000 Shares in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4,596.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

