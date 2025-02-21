109,534 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 157,085 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $487,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,986 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HAL opened at $27.02 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

