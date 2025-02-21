1,319 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $288.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

