143,725 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,251,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 12.2% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOE opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.