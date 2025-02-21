17,241 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in Boeing by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

BA stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

