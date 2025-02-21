18,887 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Purchased by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

