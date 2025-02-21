1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Receives “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

