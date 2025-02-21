2,210 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 288.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $117.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $122.79.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

