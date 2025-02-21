2,405 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,296.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $180.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

