28,600 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,664.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.38%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

