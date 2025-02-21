2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.87, but opened at $52.31. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $52.37, with a volume of 1,319,181 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
