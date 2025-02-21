3,375 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56.

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

