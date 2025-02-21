348 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.22 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

