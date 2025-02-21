3D Systems’ (DDD) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

3D Systems Stock Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $600.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 117.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.72%. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,346.30. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 411.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

