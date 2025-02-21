581 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Financial Harvest LLC

Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $394.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.77 and a 200-day moving average of $397.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.