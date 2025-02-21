655 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $366.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $274.77 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Melius lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.25.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

