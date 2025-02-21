7,349 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,918,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

